Some OSCE countries try to make it affiliate of NATO — Russian envoy

VIENNA, May 16. /TASS/. Some member countries of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are trying to turn this structure into an affiliate of NATO, Russian envoy to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said.

"The organization is currently undergoing the toughest test in its history. There are member states that would like to put it completely on an anti-Russian track, to make it an affiliate of NATO, as it happened with the European Union and the Council of Europe," he said in an interview with TASS.

Lukashevich said the OSCE Chairpersonship, represented by Malta, is conducting work related to Ukraine in a confrontational manner.

"In a thickheaded and stubborn manner it advances the tenets that were developed in NATO’s and the EU’s leadership centers. And they, as we know, are not inclined for any diplomatic dialogue. Top officials in the US, UK and the EU do not stop insisting on their desire to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country under the pretext of the Ukrainian conflict," the envoy said.