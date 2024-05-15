Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine to inevitably become Russia’s targets — MFA

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Any weapons supplied to Kiev are considered as legitimate military targets of the Russian Armed Forces subject to destruction, consequently, foreign mercenaries, too, will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

On May 13, the US portal Breaking Defense reported, citing Estonian presidential security adviser Madis Roll, that Tallinn was seriously discussing the possibility of sending troops to western Ukraine for taking over the functions of Ukrainian forces in the rear.

"Any weapons supplied to Kiev’s Nazi regime are considered by Russia’s Armed Forces as legitimate military targets and must be destroyed. Similarly, foreign mercenaries will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces," Zakharova said when asked about Russia's likely reaction that would follow if Estonia pushed ahead with such plans and whether Estonian personnel would be considered as legitimate targets.

It was later reported that Roll denied that he had ever mentioned that his country’s government was contemplating the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. He said that he had not told any journalist that the Estonian government was considering such a move.