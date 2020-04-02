Russia calls on Baku, Yerevan to refrain from using force

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from using force and return to the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

In response to an Armenian journalist’s request to comment on the March 30 clashes on the two countries’ border, Zakharova pointed out that "according to available information, ceasefire violations are talking place on the border." "Civilian facilities and vehicles are coming under fire. There have been reports of casualties, particularly among civilians," she added.

"We call on both parties to show restraint, refrain from using force and return to the negotiating table as soon as the situation allows," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

On March 30, Armenia and Azerbaijan reported armed clashes on the border near the Voskevan settlement, which led to casualties. The two countries blamed the clashes on each other.