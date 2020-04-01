Terrorists open fire on Syria’s Saraqib, Harab al-Sheikh — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Terrorists have shelled two Syrian towns — Saraqib in Idlib province and Harab al-Sheikh in Latakia province, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"In addition, two cases of shelling from the positions of the terrorist organizations of Jabhat al-Nusra and Turkistan Islamic Party (both banned in Russia) were registered in the inhabited localities of Harab al-Sheikh in Latakia province and Saraqib in Idlib province," Zhuravlev said. Russian and Turkish forces conducted joint patrols in the Aleppo region, he added.

Earlier, the Syrian news agency SANA reported that in the early hours of Wednesday "the armed opposition fired several artillery shells into the town of Saraqib." According to the news agency, the fire was delivered from the settlement controlled by Turkish forces. There were no immediate reports about destruction or casualties.

A few weeks ago, the Syrian government forces entered the town of Saraqib. Russian military police were deployed to the town to ensure security and provide unhindered traffic for vehicles and civilians along the highways connecting the country’s key cities with capital Damascus.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.