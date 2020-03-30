Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg declares total self-isolation

ST. PETERSBURG, March 31. /TASS/. St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov has ordered a citywide isolation regime on Monday, according to a decree published on the city government’s website.

St. Petersburg residents were told to "stay at their places of residence, except for seeking emergency medical assistance and other cases of direct threat to life and health."

People are allowed to leave their homes to go to work, to visit a nearest food store, to dispose garbage and to walk a dog within 100 meters from the house.

The decree also suspends all reservations and accommodation of tourists at hotels, hostels and other similar facilities in St. Petersburg until June 1.

As of March 30, a total of 1,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Sixty-six patients have recovered. According to data as of 12:00 Moscow time, nine patients died. Later in the day, coronavirus-associated deaths were reported from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Vladimir region. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,226). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.

On March 29, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyev issued decrees extending the high coronavirus alert regime and extending self-isolation requirements to all people regardless of their age.