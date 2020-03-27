Iraq reports 458 coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

CAIRO, March 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iraq reached 458, 40 people died, Shafaq News website reported Friday citing the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

"Total number of patients increased to 458," the Ministry said. "Of those, 122 people recovered, while 40 people died."

The number of deaths grew significantly in the past days: only 27 deaths and 316 cases were reported earlier this week.

In a bid to curb the coronavirus spread, the Iraqi authorities extended the curfew and flight bad to April 11. Ministries and other governmental bodies have also suspended their activity until that date. The suspension does not extend to national security officers, the media, the Finance Ministry, state banks, medics, utilities, diplomats and delivery of essential goods and food.

Due to the "epidemiologic situation," introduced by the Ministry of Health across the country in regard to all projects and contracts, including in the oil sphere, a "force majeure" period was introduced in Iraq since February 20 until the pandemic is over.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, over 522,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 23,500 have died. Russia reports 1,036 cases; three people died while 45 people recovered.