Spain records over 700 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, says Health Ministrsy

MADRID, March 25. /TASS/. As many as 47,610 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Spain so far, the country’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 3,434 patients have died and 5,367 have recovered. The number of cases and deaths continue to grow rapidly. On Tuesday, the ministry said that the death rate stood at 2,696.

The Spanish Health Ministry said earlier that the trend was expected to persist at least until the end of the week.

Spain recorded its first coronavirus case on January 31. The number of patients started to grow rapidly after an outbreak had hit Italy.

On March 14, the Spanish Council of Ministers declared a 15-day high alert over the coronavirus spread, restricting the movement of people across the country. The period of high alert can be extended if the move is approved by the Spanish parliament. The lower house of parliament is expected to extend the state of high alert to April 11 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 150 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, over 410,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,000 have died. Russia has identified 658 cases, 29 patients have recovered. The Russian government has launched an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.