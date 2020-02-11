27 shelling attacks reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. As many as 27 shelling attacks staged by illegal armed groups in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone were reported from settlements in four governorates during the past day, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Twenty-seven shelling attacks were reported throughout the day," he said, adding that one settlement in the Aleppo governorate, six settlements in the Latakia governorate, 11 settlements in the Idlib governorate, and three settlements in the Hama governorate came under fire.

He also said that the Russian military police had continued patrol missions along a number of routes in the Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates. "Patrolling missions proceeded routinely. No incidents were reported," he noted.

Russia’s air taskforce conducted an aerial patrol mission from the Qamishli airfield, he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.