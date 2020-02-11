Opposition shoots down Syrian army’s helicopter in Idlib — media

ANKARA, February 11. /TASS/. Militants of the so-called Syrian armed opposition have shot down a helicopter belonging to the Syrian forces, TRT television reported on Tuesday.

According to Turkiye newspaper, the helicopter was shot down near Saraqib, a city in northwestern Syria’s Idlib Governorate.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense reported on Monday that Turkey had attacked 115 targets of the Syrian army in response to the previous attacks on its military in the Idlib Governorate. Three tanks, two artillery positions and one helicopter were destroyed, it stated.

The situation in Idlib sharply deteriorated after the Russian and Turkish military had tried to establish truce, but terrorists only intensified their attacks. Russian and Turkish military specialists were killed. The Syrian army retaliated assuming control of Saraqib near Idlib on February 5.

On February 3 and 10, the Turkish military twice came under the Syrian army’s fire, which killed ten troops and three civilians.