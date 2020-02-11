{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Philippines terminate military agreement with the US

The notice of termination will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila

SINGAPORE, February 11. /TASS/. The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines notified the United States about termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, Dodo Dulay, Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns, tweeted Tuesday.

"On the order of the President thru Executive Secretary [Salvador] Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary [Teodoro] Locsin signed today the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila forthwith," the undersecretary tweeted.

According to Manila Bulletin report, the Agreement will end 180 days after the US receives this letter. The Visiting Forces Agreement, signed in 1998, regulates rules for entry and presence of the US military in the Philippines, providing legal basis for joint military exercises.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced his decision to terminate the agreement earlier this January, following the Washington’s visa denial to Philippine lawmaker Ronaldo dela Rosa. The President viewed this step as meddling into Manila internal affairs. The US budget bill, signed by President Donald Trump in early January, involves entry ban for Philippino officials involved in criminal prosecution of the opposition figure Leila de Lima.

Novel coronavirus will reach its peak in China in mid-February, official says
Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 42,700 in China
Russia to deploy two ‘hypersonic missile hunters’ on Kola Peninsula in Arctic — source
One radar is already being fielded while the second station has been delivered to the peninsula, the source said
Russia deems attempts to topple Venezuela’s government unacceptable - Lavrov
Lavrov stressed that Venezuela was Russia’s long-standing partner in Latin America and in the world
About 100 passengers develop fever on cruise ship quarantined off Japan
Up to now, 64 people, who had tested positive for the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, were evacuated to hospitals from the Diamond Princess, which accommodates about 3,700 people from 50 countries
Pobeda flight makes emergency landing in St. Petersburg due to technical malfunction
The aircraft has landed safely
Moscow considers all possible options regarding its property in US — ambassador
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in mid-January that new information regarding legal aspects of the diplomatic property issue may appear soon
Russian embassy says Norway violates its obligations under treaty on Spitsbergen
The Russian side urges Norway to bring its policies "in accordance with its international commitments" and suggests negotiations and consultations to resolve those issues
Russia, Turkey to continue talks on Idlib next week - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Russian and Turkish delegations discussed the situation in Idlib. In focus were the steps that are likely to be taken to ensure truce on the ground and to promote the political process
International coalition puts operations in Iraq on hold, says Iraqi parliament
Situation in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region back to normal after clashes
The country’s prime minister Berdibek Saparbayev noted that a team of investigators will look into all circumstances of the incident to identify those behind it
No agreement reached on China’s handover of coronavirus strain to Russia
Russian Deputy Minister of Health Sergei Kraevoi said on February 4 that the lack of a live coronavirus strain hinders Russia’s search for a vaccine against the disease
Turkish foreign minister calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib
Earllier, Russian and Turkish military made another attempt to establish a ceasefire, however, terrorist attacks persisted
Turkey strikes 115 Syrian targets in response to attacks on its military
Shipbuilders to deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 1.5 months
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy
Turkish military convoy enters Syria’s Idlib - TV report
The convoy consisted of tanks, armored vehicles and vehicles carrying munitions
Turkey sends convoy of 300 trucks, armored vehicles to Syrian border — agency
In the past few days, Turkey has been redeploying its forces to areas bordering the Idlib de-escalation zone
Russia, China to assess prospects of laying gas pipeline via Mongolia
Russia to develop military technical cooperation with Venezuela - Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the sides have also agreed to develop trade-and-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation in conditions of illegal sanctions
Russian military conduct patrol mission in Syria without Turkish side
It was the third time over the past week when Turkish servicemen skipped joint patrolling in Syria
West understands that global problems cannot be resolved without Russia - Lavrov
He stressed that Russia’s foreign policy is determined by the president
Turkey tells Russia attacks on its observation stations in Syria’s Idlib must stop
Russian and Turkish officials are holding talks in Ankara following a worsening of the situation in Syria’s Idlib
Moscow, Minsk defend their own interests being committed to cooperation - Kremlin
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are doing much to develop bilateral relations
US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, media reports say
Al Arabiya TV said, citing an Iraqi parliament member that the US troops are beginning to leave 15 military bases in Iraq
Twenty foreign armies invited to take part in Russia’s Victory Day Parade
A total of 15,000 troops and 375 items of ground-based and aircraft hardware are set to take part in the parade
China thanks Russia for its assistance in fighting coronavirus
Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian cargo weighting over 23 tonnes to Wuhan
Minsk, Moscow to continue gas talks in coming weeks
Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi noted that in general agreements have been reached
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia - source
No one has been injured
US concerned by Russian spacecraft overshadowing US spy satellite — general
Russian satellites identified as Cosmos 2542 and Cosmos 2543, were sidling near the American satellite, known to space experts as a KH-11, in mid-January
Russia ready to discuss its weapons with US in context of possible treaties — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Washington is interested in new Russian weapons
US sets up new military bases in northeast Syria — Anadolu
US President Donald Trump announced US troop pullout from the zone of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, but said that his country would not give up control over oil fields in the north of the Arab republic
Russia to launch first satellites to show ads from space in 2022
They will be controlled as part of a swarm of satellites, which in the future will be launched into orbit as part of the Sozvezdiye (Constellation) experiment
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Kremlin says overhaul of previous government’s decisions inappropriate
PM Dmitry Medvedev’s government achieved some significant results, and the current government is not starting anew, the Kremlin spokesman stressed
Russian plane delivers humanitarian aid to China
The plane carries medicines and personal protective equipment
Russian delegation holding talks on Idlib with Erdogan’s spokesman, reports say
Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for the Erdogan-led Justice and Development Party, stated that so far, the ongoing talks in Ankara had not brought any concrete results
Kazakh authorities declare state of emergency in area of clashes — agency
Eight people were killed in a series of violent clashes in a rural area of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region overnight to Saturday
Belarus plans to buy Russian oil at world prices
Belarus doesn’t need any special exclusive terms, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi says
Two drone attacks on Russian Hmeymim base in Syria repelled by Pantsyr air defense systems
The base is operating in routinely
Russia to arm Tu-160 strategic bombers with hypersonic missiles — source
The work on this option is due to be completed this year, the source said
EU seems to be obsessed with anti-Russian sanctions - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that European businesses was suffering "losses of many dozens, if not hundreds, of billions of euros" from the anti-Russian sanctions
Ukraine’s Zelensky mastered war enrichment schemes and forgot peace promises, says DPR MP
According to lawmaker Andrei Bedilo, all Zelensky’s election promises to establish peace in Donbass turned out to be a lie
Press review: Lukashenko cozies up to US and is Erdogan blocking Syria’s road to victory
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 5
Obama left Trump with horrible legacy, Russian top diplomat says
This legacy still has a certain effect, according to Sergey Lavrov
Russia, Turkey hold three-hour talks on Idlib in Ankara - TV
The talks were held behind closed doors at the Turkish Foreign Ministry
Syrian troops advancing from Idlib and Aleppo meet in Tal al-Eiss — TV
As a result of the operation, governmental troops are expected to restore control over the entire 432-km Aleppo-Damascus highway
Syrian troops about to establish full control over Damascus-Aleppo highway — TV
At present, governmental troops have approached the village of al-Qamariyah, from where they are expected to launch a rear attack to militants in the Rashideen-4 district in western Aleppo
Russia worried over Kiev’s statements about revision of Minsk accords - Lavrov
Russia is alarmed to hear Kiev’s statements on the revision of the Minsk agreements in case of the absence of immediate steps towards their implementation
Xi Jinping to visit Russia for Victory Day celebrations
Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said Beijing has confirmed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to make an official visit to Russia in May
Russian energy chief vows Nord Stream 2 construction to be finalized despite US resistance
The gas pipeline will enable Russia to optimize gas supplies, Alexander Novak said
US can deploy shorter-and intermediate-range missile in Asia Pacific if it wants - Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, these plans are geared to contain China but the geographical reality is that if missiles are deployed in those areas a large part of Russia will be exposed
