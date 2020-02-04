Russia to send humanitarian aid to China in near future

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia plans to send humanitarian aid to China in the next few days, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said on Tuesday during a press conference in Beijing.

"Mainly, it includes protective clothing for [medical] personnel. Masks, glasses, protective suits and so on. This is what’s needed most," the diplomat said.

"We are currently discussing nomenclature matters with our Chinese colleagues. Over the next few days, the aid will be delivered, likely directly to the city of Wuhan," the ambassador stressed.