Beijing willing to work with Hanoi to maintain solidarity, friendship — Xi

BEIJING, June 26. /TASS/. China is ready to cooperate with Vietnam to maintain solidarity and friendship and strengthen mutual support, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing.

"China is ready to work with Vietnam to maintain solidarity and friendship, strengthen mutual support and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation," the Xinhua news agency quoted the Chinese leader as saying. Xi Jinping added that China is willing to join hands with Vietnam to advance the path of modernization and make greater contributions to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Xi noted that both China and Vietnam "maintain rapid economic development and long-term social stability, demonstrating the strengths of the socialist system."

The establishment of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance meets the needs of the two countries' modernization and contributes to maintaining regional peace and stability as well as developing the global socialist movement, the Chinese president said.

The meeting was held at the House of People's Assembly in the central Chinese capital. The Vietnamese premier has been on a working visit to China since June 24. Earlier, he attended the meeting of new leaders of the World Economic Forum in Dalian.