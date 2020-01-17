New UN-brokered mechanism to be set up to deal with Libyan settlement

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. A special Follow-up Committee will be set up under the United Nations aegis to implement the results of the Berlin conference on Libya, as follows from a draft of the conference conclusions that was made available to TASS on Friday.

The international committee will deal with the implementation of the six Libyan settlement "baskets" outlined in the document. They are the ceasefire, weapons embargo, resumption of the political process, reforms in the security sector, economic reforms, and humanitarian law and human rights.

"We herewith create an International Follow-Up Committee (IFC) in order to maintain coordination in the aftermath of the Berlin summit, under the aegis of the United Nations," the document says.

According to the document, the committee will meet on a monthly basis at different locations. "At the end of each session, a conclusion acknowledging specific achievements or compliance would be presented," it reads.

Apart from that, special working groups will meet in Libya or Tunisia twice a months.

A ceasefire agreement

The draft conclusions also call on the parties to the Libyan conflict to make a ceasefire agreement.

"We [the participants] welcome the marked reduction in violence since January 12 and the negotiations undertaken in Moscow on January 14 aimed at paving the way towards a ceasefire agreement," the document reads. "We call for credible, verifiable, sequenced and reciprocal steps, starting with a truce implemented by all parties concerned, including credible steps towards the dismantling of all armed groups and militias by all parties," the document says, emphasizing the need "for the redeployment of heavy weapons, artillery and aerial vehicles and their cantonment."

"We call upon the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire negotiations between the parties, including through the immediate establishment of technical committees to monitor and verify the implementation of the ceasefire," the document adds.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Germany plans to organize an international conference on ways to settle the conflict in Libya on January 19. High representatives from Russia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, and France will also attend the conference. Both al-Sarraj and Haftar have been invited.