Libya’s Haftar drawing up forces for another attack on Tripoli — media

ANKARA, January 14. /TASS/. Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar is reportedly pulling his army south of Tripoli to stage another offensive on the positions of Fayez al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Anadolu Agency said on Tuesday citing a GNA source.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Tuesday Ankara was ready to "teach Haftar a lesson" should he continue attacks on GNA positions.

A ceasefire between the Tripoli-based internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj and the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar took effect in Libya at midnight on January 12 within the framework of an initiative advanced by the Russian and Turkish presidents.

After talks between the delegations of both parties to the conflict in Moscow on January 13, the GNA delegates signed a ceasefire agreement. According to Turkey’s national defense ministry, the ceasefire has been largely observed.

Haftar reportedly took a pause and left Moscow without signing the deal. In the small hours on January 14, armed clashes resumed in the south of the capital city of Tripoli. In a statement, cited by the Al Hadath TV channel, the Libyan army has declared its "readiness and determination to win."