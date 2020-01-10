Protesters rally again near Abkhaz president’s office

Protestors told TASS that around 300 people are now inside the administration’s office, while approximately the same number of people have gathered outside.

Interior Ministry officers and state guards are also on standby, they do not seem to be carrying weapons. As per earlier reports, around 100 people spent the night on the site.

SUKHUM, January 10. /TASS/. Protesters are gathering near the office of the Abkhaz president, keeping the rally that started in Sukhum on Thursday going, TASS reports.

Abkhazia’s Interior Ministry reinforced police stations in downtown Sukhum to avoid clashes between those who back the president and opposition supporters, Deputy Minister Igor Dzhenia informed TASS.

"To prevent the sides <…> from clashing, we fielded reinforcements. The majority of officers are here, in the center of Sukhum," he said.

The official clarified that both camps have their supporters in the square now. He voiced hope that the issue will be "resolved politically."

Meanwhile, another Deputy Minister, Levan Kvaratskhelia, told TASS that around 500 police officers are maintaining public order around government buildings. Some protesters believe that they are not planning to storm the president’s administration. At the same time, Kvaratskhelia denied reports that stations were reinforced.

Sukhum rally

Abkhazia’s opposition was to hold a demonstration in Sukhum on Thursday in protest against last September’s presidential election. Originally, the protesters were going to demonstrate in front of the court building, where Abkhazia’s Supreme Court resumed hearings on a lawsuit filed by the opposition’s presidential candidate Alkhas Kvitsiania, from the Amtsakhara party, in protest against the ruling pronounced by a court of lower instance to declare the election valid.

In a parallel development, another crowd of several hundreds gathered in front of the presidential staff building. The protest concerned the arrest of a suspect in the November 2019 killing of three persons. The suspect is allegedly one of the Abkhazian president’s bodyguards. The rally’s organizer, Akhra Avidzba, is a relative of one of those killed. Later in the day opposition demonstrators moved to the building of the presidential staff. The crowd put forward a demand for the resignation of President Raul Khajimba and forced their way into the building of the presidential staff.

After a session of Abkhazia’s Security Council, chaired by Khajimba, the president appealed to the citizens, urging them not to yield to provocations and to stay calm. He did not rule out, however, that a state of emergency could be declared in the country amid the developments in the capital city of Sukhum.

The Abkhaz parliament convened for an urgent meeting to adopt an appeal to the president asking him to step down. Khajimba, in turn, called on the opposition to engage in talks and pointed out that the parliament’s move can lead to a deterioration.