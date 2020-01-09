Iran’s civil aviation refutes claims of missile strike on Ukrainian plane

TEHRAN, January 9. /TASS/. Iranian experts have dropped a possible missile strike version as cause for the crash of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 near Tehran, Chief Executive of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh citing preliminary results of the investigation.
"Since pilots of the Ukrainian plane tried to return back to the airport, we rejected the version of a missile strike on the aircraft," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.
On Wednesday, Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed near the Iranian capital of Tehran shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. All people onboard, 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers, died in the crash including 63 Canadian citizens.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko announced on his Twitter page that citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, German and the UK were among those who died in the crash.