Turkey may close Incirlik air base for US in case of sanctions on Ankara — Erdogan

ANKARA, December 15. /TASS/. Turkey may close the Incirlik air base for the United States if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told A Haber TV channel on Sunday.

"The decision on whether to close the Incirlik air base [for the United States] lies with us. If we need to do this, we will close both Incirlik and [radar base] Kurecik," Erdogan said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on December 11 that Ankara is ready to consider closing the Incirlik air base for US military if the United States impose sanctions on Ankara over Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems.