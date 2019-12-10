New summit in Normandy format to be held in four months — Macron

PARIS, December 10. /TASS/.The new summit in the Normandy format should be held in four months, French President Emmanuel Macron told a press conference in Paris.

"We have discussed all the work that our diplomatic advisors, our foreign ministers need to complete in the next four months in order to ensure the settlement of the local conflict, so that we can hold a new summit in the Normandy format in four months," Macron said.

"We are confident that this work on restoring peace and trust is very important," he stressed. Macron noted the significance of the discussion that "has finally been held seriously in the last three years.".