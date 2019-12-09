Zelensky meeting with Macron at Normandy Four summit

PARIS, December 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are holding a meeting in Paris as part of the Normandy Four summit.

Before the four countries’ leaders gather for a joint meeting, they will hold bilateral meetings. After Macron, Zelensky will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the same time, will hold meetings with Merkel and then with Macron.

A bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky is scheduled after the Normandy Four summit.