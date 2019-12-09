Putin arrives in Paris for Normandy Four summit

PARIS, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Paris, where the Normandy Four summit (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) will be held on Monday to settle the crisis in Donbass. The Russian leader’s plane landed at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and from there Putin headed to the Elysee Palace in his Aurus limousine.

Apart from the Normandy Four negotiations, a series of parallel bilateral conversations between the leaders will be held at the residence of the French president. So, ahead of the four-way summit, the Russian president will have separate negotiations, first with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then with French President Emmanuel Macron.