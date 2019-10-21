Russia welcomes Mozambique’s election success as step toward stability, economic progress

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Successful presidential, parliamentary and gubernatorial elections in Mozambique will create conditions for the country’s political, economic and social development, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Monday.

"Moscow welcomes the success of such an important political event in the life of Mozambique. We assume that another significant step has been made to advance Mozambican society towards political stability and social-economic development," the ministry said.

According to preliminary data from the National Election Commission, incumbent President Filipe Nyusi from the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) party has won the October 15 election in Mozambique.

The party’s candidates also got the majority of the vote in the parliamentary and gubernatorial elections. About 400 foreign observers from the African Union, the South African Development Community, the European Union, as well as representatives from Mozambican NGOs, monitored the elections, reporting no major violations.

Meanwhile, the leading opposition party, the Mozambican National Resistance or RENAMO, has rejected the results and called for new elections, accusing the ruling FRELIMO party of violating a peace deal between the two sides after some of its members had been arrested over election violation claims.