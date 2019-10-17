Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin have discussed the situation in Syria with Turkish Presidential Adviser Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Ankara, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation on the ground, focusing on rising tensions in the country’s northeast," the statement reads. "They reiterated a common belief that it is possible to achieve a sustainable and long-term stability on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, in the whole of Syria and the region only through restoring the country’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. The operation’s goal is said to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) slammed the operation as aggression.