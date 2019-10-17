Over 200 killed in Syria since the start of Turkish military operation, media reports say

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Over 200 people have been killed in northern Syria since the start of the Turkish military operation in the region, the Asharq Al-Awsat daily informed, citing regional Kurdish officials.

According to the Kurdish officials, "218 people have been killed since the start of the Turkish offense in northeastern Syria." There are children and medical professionals among the victims, the newspaper’s source added.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. On October 13, SANA reported that Damascus had sent troops to northern Syria to counter the Turkish army.