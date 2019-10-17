Russia pays $9.3 mln to citizens after ECHR decisions in 2019

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/.Russia has payed 600 million rubles ($9.378 million) to its citizens after decisions made by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2019, Russia’s Plenipotentiary Representative to the ECHR and Deputy Justice Minister Mikhail Galperin told TASS.

"Overall, since the beginning of this year the ECHR made around 250 decisions in cases against our country. In the same period, the Russian Justice Ministry paid around 600 million rubles to Russian plaintiffs," Galperin said.

He also noted that there has not been any spikes in lawsuits in comparison with past years.

Earlier, Galperin reported that Russia has paid around 200 million euros to Russian citizens in accordance with the ECHR decisions.