Syrian forces enter northeast Syria’s Raqqa

According to the report, the military units have set up several checkpoints in Raqqa.

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Syrian troops have entered Raqqa in northeast Syria, which until recently was controlled by the Kurdish paramilitary forces, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Syrian government forces established control over the town of Tabqa and the nearby airfield in Raqqa and also took under control several bridges through the Euphrates River and two hydroelectric power stations.

Earlier, Syrian troops entered former US bases in Manbij, some 85 km from Aleppo, established two years ago in order to patrol north Syria’s areas.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an offensive in northern Syria, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units. Turkey's objective is to establish a safety zone in northern Syria for protection of the Turkish border. Ankara hopes Syrian refugees could return there from Turkey. The Assad government’s state news agency SANA slammed Erdogan's operation as an act of aggression. In addition, the world community has condemned Ankara’s actions. On Sunday evening, SANA reported that Damascus had sent troops to northern Syria in order to counter Turkish forces.