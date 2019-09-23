Russian, Saudi diplomats discuss situation in Gulf region

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The situation in the Gulf region and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia were in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador to Moscow Raid bin Khalid Krimli, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed a range of issues related to the preparations for an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia due in October, as well as a schedule of bilateral contacts between various ministries and agencies," the ministry said.

"The two diplomats also exchanged views on key topics of the regional agenda with a focus on the situation in Yemen and the Gulf region," the ministry said.

Saudi Aramco’s two biggest oil facilities in Abqaiq and in Khurais in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on September 14. As a result of blasts and subsequent fires, Saudi Arabia’s oil production dropped by 5.7 million barrels a day.

Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the attack. Nevertheless, the United States and Saudi Arabia placed the blame on Iran, arguing that the Houthi don’t possess the types of drones and missiles used to stage the attack. Teheran dismissed these accusations as groundless.