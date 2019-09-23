Majority of Moldovan citizens against joining NATO, poll reveals

CHISINAU, September 23. /TASS/. The majority of Moldovan citizens is against the country's accession to NATO, a poll held by Moldova's Association of Sociologists and Demographers informs.

"45.8% of those polled are against joining the alliance, while 23% support it. 13.2% noted that they would not take part in a referendum on this issue, 13.6% were undecided. The other 4.3% do not know what NATO is and were unable to answer the question," the poll results stated.