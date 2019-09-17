Next summit of Russia, Iran and Turkey to take place in Tehran

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The next summit of Russia, Iran and Turkey will take place in Tehran, the leaders of the three nations said in a joint statement, published on the Iranian president’s official website on Monday.
The next summit will focus on regional and international developments, as well as cooperation in various spheres.
The Fifth Tripartite Summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey, focusing on Syria, was held in Turkey’s Ankara on Monday.
The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey gathered for their first summit on Syria in Russia’s Sochi in November 2017. The three heads of state had three more meetings on Syrian settlement — in Ankara in April 2018, in Teheran in September 2018, and in Sochi in February 2019.