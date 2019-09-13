Russian foreign minister says war in Syria ended, only hotbeds of tension remain

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Syria is returning to peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Trud newspaper, adding that only separate hotbeds of tension remain in the republic.

"The Syrian war has ended indeed. The country is returning to normal peaceful life gradually. Separate hotbeds of tension only remain on the territories uncontrolled by the Syrian government, for example, in Idlib and the eastern bank of Euphrates," he noted.

Lavrov emphasized that amid that background the tasks of "comprehensive humanitarian assistance to be provided to Syria and promotion of the political process on the crisis settlement for achieving reliable and long-term stability in the country, as well as in the Middle Eastern region overall" come to the fore.

"We believe that the formation and launch of the committee aimed at devising the constitutional reform will become an important stage of promoting the political process implemented by the Syrians themselves with the UN’s assistance," he said, adding that the move will provide the Syrian sides - the government and opposition - with an opportunity "to start a direct dialogue on the country’s future for the first time ever."

"Russia favors restoration of the sovereign Syria, the fight against the consequences of the wave of terrorism, the return of all Syrians to their native land and of the country itself to the ‘Arab family’, which is to ensure security and stability in the Middle East," the minister added.