Russia calls on UN Security Council to visit Palestine and Israel

UN, August 27. /TASS/. The UN Security Council mission must visit Palestine and Israel in order to restart dialogue between the conflict sides, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said during a session of the UN Security Council dedicated to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

"A visit from the Security Council’s mission to the region is long overdue," he said. "It is meant to improve trust and help restart the negotiations between the sides, avoiding the failure of efforts taken by the international community to ensure the conditions for implementing the only sustainable regulation through an international legal framework."

Polyansky reminded that the basis for the conflict’s regulation "has been developed by the Security Council, and its revision is also in the hands of the Council." "No unilateral steps can replace the key principles of two states, the Madrid Principles, the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as the status of occupied territories, including Syria’s Golan Heights," the diplomat noted.