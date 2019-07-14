Next intra-Afghan meeting to be held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand in several weeks - TV

TASS, July 14. The next intra-Afghan meeting will be held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in three to four weeks, 1TV said on Sunday, citing participants in the recently-held intra-Afghan conference in Doha.

The third intra-Afghan conference organized by Qatar and Germany was held in Qatar’s capital city on July 7 to 8. It was attended by a delegation from Taliban’s (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) Qatar political office and Afghan politicians. Afghan government officials took part as private individuals. The conference yielded a joint statement.