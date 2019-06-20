US to send Patriot systems, drones to Middle East

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The Pentagon will send Patriot missile systems, drones and surveillance planes in the Middle East as part of its planned deployment of additional 1,000 servicemen in the region amid tensions with Iran, the US Department of Defense said.

The Pentagon said in a statement that following a request from US CENTCOM, it will send a Patriot missile regiment, manned and unmanned surveillance aircraft and "other deterrence capabilities."

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we are postured and ready to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region," the statement reads.

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman last Thursday, the causes of the incident are being investigated now. The crewmembers, including Russian nationals, were evacuated by the Iranian emergency services and transferred to the Iranian port of Jask. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed fingers at Iran, his statement was supported by the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied these accusations.

On Monday, Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan approved sending additional 1,000 American servicemen to the Middle East "for defensive purposes" amid the situation around Iran.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier this week the United States kept all options of countering Iran on table, including a military confrontation.