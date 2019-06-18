{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US sends 1,000 additional troops to Middle East — acting defense secretary

US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said he authorized "approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East"
US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan
© EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The United States is sending 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East after last week's attacks on the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said in a statement on Monday.

Read also
UN SC calls for investigating attack on tankers in Gulf of Oman — Kuwait's envoy

"In response to a request from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) for additional forces, and with the advice of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and in consultation with the White House, I have authorized approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East," Shanahan said.

"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region," he added.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. The action today is being taken to ensure the safety and welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region and to protect our national interests," he noted.

"We will continue to monitor the situation dilligently and make adjustments to force levels as necessary given intelligence reporting and credible threats," Shanahan concluded.

On June 13, two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman after an attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Iran is responsible for the attacks. Tehran has denied any involvement in the incident.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

