Agency reveals how many Russians traveled around the country over New Year’s

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. About 10.3 million Russians travelled around the country during the New Year holidays from December 30, 2022 to January 8, 2023, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported, citing preliminary data from regional authorities.

"During New Year’s holidays the tourist flow in Russia as a whole, including sightseers in a number of regions with developed museum and estate infrastructure, amounted to about 10.3 million people," the report said.

The organized tourist flow during the New Year’s holidays was about 3 million or more than 28% of the total volume of domestic tourist trips, said the executive director of ATOR, Maya Lomidze. Preliminary leaders of New Year tourist flow are Moscow (more than 2 mln tourists and excursionists), the Moscow Region (2 mln), St Petersburg (more than 1 mln), the Tver Region (700,000) and the Krasnodar Region (430,000). Tourist flow to Crimea for a year decreased by 33% and reached 177,000 tourists.

Thus, the tourist flow throughout Russia for the New Year’s holidays in 2023 exceeded the figures of the same period in 2022, when 10 million Russians spent their holidays in the country. A decrease in tourist flow or a slight increase in regions with closed airports was counterbalanced by growth in other regions, ATOR explained.