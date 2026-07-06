Russia skips 2026 Archery World Cup stage in Spain due to visa issues

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s archery athletes have been forced to skip the 2026 Archery World Cup stage in Madrid due to emerged problems regarding entry visas to Spain, Zorigto Mankhanov, the president of the Russian Archery Federation (RAF), told TASS on Monday.

"Our athletes will be unable to travel to the World Cup in Madrid due to insurmountable difficulties in securing Schengen entry visas," Mankhanov stated.

The 2026 Archery World Cup runs between April 7 and September 13, and is composed of five stages. The Spanish leg of the international archery circuit is scheduled for July 7-12.

The Russian delegation for the competition in Spain this week consisted of 13 athletes and six coaches.