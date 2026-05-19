Russia’s Gamova to be inducted into International Volleyball Hall of Fame

GENEVA, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic medalist Yekaterina Gamova will be inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame (IVHF) this fall, the US-based IVHF said in a statement on Tuesday.

In all, eight players and a referee will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, with the official ceremony to be held in Holyoke, in the US state of Massachusetts, on October 17.

"Widely regarded as one of the most dominant scorers in women’s volleyball history, Gamova became an international icon through her combination of size, power, skill and consistency at the highest levels of the sport," the statement reads.

"Earned multiple international individual honors as Best Scorer and Best Blocker throughout her career, consistently establishing herself among the world’s premier offensive players," according to the IVHF.

"Her global impact, sustained excellence and unforgettable performances helped define an era of women’s volleyball and inspired future generations of athletes around the world," the statement added.

Reached by a TASS correspondent, Gamova said she was already planning to travel to the United States for the official ceremony in October.

"I am planning to go there. It's in October, so I think we can somehow make arrangements, can work out how to obtain an entry visa," Gamova told TASS.

"I was definitely extremely happy, shocked, elated, I never dreamed that I would be inducted. There was a lot of competition from Brazilian players, with their army of supporters. I was just glad to be nominated," she added.

Playing for the Russian national women’s volleyball team, Gamova, now 45, was a two-time world champion (2006, 2010), two-time European champion (1999, 2001) and two-time Olympic silver medalist (2000, 2004).

Prior to Gamova, the last Russian volleyballer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame was Sergey Tetyukhin in 2021. He won Olympic gold in 2012.

According to the IVHF official website the organization was founded in 1978 and is based in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The IVHF "is dedicated to honoring the legends, recognizing the greats and preserving the history of volleyball at all levels - men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, around the world."