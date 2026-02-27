Russia to play friendly football match against Nicaragua

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Russian national soccer team will play a friendly match against the Nicaragua national team, the press service of the Russian Football Union announced.

The match will take place on March 27 in the city of Krasnodar in southern Russia, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 p.m. Moscow time (3:30 p.m. GMT).

In 2025, the Russian national team played 10 friendly matches. The Russian team secured victories over the national teams of Grenada and Zambia (both with a score of 5:0), Belarus and Qatar (both with a score of 4:1), Iran (2:1), and Bolivia (3:0); drew with the national teams of Nigeria (1:1), Jordan (0:0), and Peru (1:1); and lost to the Chilean national team (0:2).

The Nicaragua national team is currently ranked 131st in the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) world rankings, while the Russian team holds the 36th position.

Nicaragua's best result at the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations Cup (now the CONCACAF Gold Cup) was a sixth-place finish in the 1967 tournament.

Since 2022, Russian clubs and national teams have been suspended from FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) competitions. As a result, the Russian national team was unable to participate in the qualifying play-offs, the 2024 European Championship, and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.