Russian sambo wrestlers wins four gold medals on second day of World Cup

BISHKEK, November 8. /TASS/. The Russians have won four gold medals on the second day of the World Sambo Championships.

The men's gold medals were won by Artyom Tadin (combat sambo, up to 98 kg) and Sergey Kiryukhin (sports sambo, up to 88 kg).

The women's competition was won by Taisiya Kireyeva (sports sambo, up to 72 kg) and Anastasiya Lukanina (sports sambo, up to 54 kg).

Viktor Rudenko (up to 79 kg) and Pavel Selivanov (98 kg) won silver medals in the men's competitions among the blind in the SVI-1 class.

The World Championships are held from November 7-9. The Russians compete at the tournament under the flag of the International Sambo Federation.