Representatives from 58 countries participate in Russia - a Sports Power forum

SAMARA, November 6. /TASS/. More than 5,000 people from 58 countries and territories are participating in the 13th International Russia - a Sports Power forum in Samara, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation reported.

"The discussion platform has attracted great interest from sports federations around the world, heads of sports ministries, representatives of government agencies, sports organizations and clubs, active and legendary athletes. As part of the forum, dozens of business events dedicated to international cooperation, the development of children's and youth sports, and the introduction of innovative technologies were held. Participants discussed strategies for strengthening sports ties between countries and ways to increase the accessibility of mass sports," said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin and executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee.

The Russia - a Sports Power Forum is taking place in Samara and will conclude on November 7. TASS is the forum's information partner.