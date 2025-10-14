Russia’s football team beats Bolivia in friendly match

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has defeated Bolivia 3-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday.

The game was played Moscow’s VTB-Arena stadium in front of a crowd of 20,533.

The goals were scored by Lechi Sadulayev (918th minute), Alexey Miranchuk (43rd minute), and Ivan Sergeyev (57th minute).

Team Bolivia became the 100th rival in the entire history of the Russian and Soviet national teams since 1912, which played 744 games.

The match’s result will be taken into account in the FIFA Rankings.