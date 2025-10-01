Ukraine attempts to exert pressure on International Olympic Committee — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. More and more Russian athletes are being added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website recently in order to exert pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a Russian lawmaker told TASS on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russia’s three-time Olympic champion in cross-country skiing Alexander Bolshunov was doxed on Mirotvorets. The database also previously published information about 2018 NHL Stanley Cup winner Alexander Ovechkin, Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova and many other athletes from Russia.

"I believe that Ukraine is giving Russian athletes more attention lately because the Russians are now gradually returning to international tournaments," Svetlana Zhurova, a deputy with the Russian parliament’s lower house (State Duma), said.

"Now they [Ukraine] have learned that the International Ski and Snowboard Federation is in discussions on the reinstatement of [Russian] athletes, therefore they listed Bolshunov. They are trying to exert pressure on the IOC in this way and prevent our return," Zhurova, who is also an Olympic champion in speed skating, added.

Russian athletes’ admission to the Olympics was discussed at the Council of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) on September 24. NRK television channel reported later that the decision on this issue had been postponed until October 21.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place from February 6-22, 2026.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.

Bolshunov, 28, won three gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. He also owns four silver and two bronze Olympic medals in addition to winning the 2021 world championship. Besides, he has six silver and two bronze medals at the world championships.