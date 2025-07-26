FIFA opens Africa Bureau in suburb of Morocco’s capital

RABAT, July 26. /TASS/. The Africa Bureau of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) was inaugurated on Saturday at the King Mohammed VI Football Complex in Sale, a suburb of Morocco’s capital.

The ceremony was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation Fouzi Lekjaa, as well as various officials and sports representatives from across the kingdom, according to the Maghreb Arabe Presse news agency.

"This is a historic moment and a day of celebration and joy that will be inscribed in golden letters in the history of FIFA and football in Africa, in Morocco, and across the world," Infantino said during his speech.