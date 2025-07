WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. Russia's Daniil Medvedev overcame China's Wu Yibing in the third round match of the Association of Tennis Professionals tournament in Washington.

The match ended with a 6:3, 6:2 score in favor of Medvedev. The Russian player will face off with the winner of the match between UK’s Daniel Evans and French Corentin Moutet.

Medvedev, 29, is competing at No. 14 in the PIF ATP Rankings. In 2022 the athlete ranked No. 1 for 16 straight weeks.

Yibing, 25, ranks No. 243.