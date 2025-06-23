Russia’s honorary IOC member Smirnov praises Coventry’s presidential appointment

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Vitaly Smirnov, Russia’s honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told TASS on Monday that he discussed with new IOC President Kristy Coventry the membership’s reinstatement of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with the global Olympic body.

Earlier on Monday, two-time Olympic Champion Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe officially assumed the office of the IOC president, replacing Germany’s Thomas Bach.

"Yesterday, during the evening reception, I spoke with Coventry in the presence of [Russian Tennis Federation President] Shamil Tarpishchev, told her about our current state of affairs, saying that first of all, we are now waiting for the Russian Olympic Committee’s recognition in order to be back," Smirnov said.

"Reasons behind our [national] ban exist no longer," Smirnov continued. "I would like to say that we are very eager to see our athletes participate in the Olympic Games."

"Just take for an instance the latest [2025] Judo World Championship with our athletes returning home packed three gold medals," he noted. "It points to the strength of our power in this sport and the place that we maintain under changes of our new leader."

"Coventry, told me in turn, that she supported athletes’ provided opportunities to participate in the Olympic Games," Smirnov stated. "The IOC head was pleased to learn that I previously visited her country, Zimbabwe, several times before."

"We have also discussed the changes regarding our ongoing disputes," Smirnov said adding that Coventry responded by saying: "You are energetic people."

"Kirsty Coventry is an interesting person, the first representative of Africa, a two-time Olympic champion, she is young, and she is the first woman to assume this post," the Russian sports official continued.

"Her election is a good option. I have a good vibe about her election to this post," Smirnov added.

Coventry, 41, was elected to head the Olympic body after voting at the 144th IOC’s Session in Greece last March made her the first-ever female IOC president.

In all, seven candidates vied for the IOC presidency at the organization’s 144th session, held in Greece from March 18-21. In addition to Coventry, the list of candidates included Sebastian Coe (Great Britain), Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr (Spain), Morinari Watanabe (Japan), David Lappartient (France), Johan Eliasch (Great Britain) and Prince Faisal bin Hussein (Jordan).

Zimbabwe’s Coventry is a two-time Olympic swimming champion in the 200-meter backstroke (2004 and 2008). She also has three Olympic silvers and one bronze, in addition to being a three-time world champion.

The newly-elected IOC president had served as Zimbabwe's Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture since 2018. Coventry has been a member of the IOC Executive Board since 2023, previously also holding a seat on the board between 2018 and 2021.

In late February, the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board accepted previous IOC president Thomas Bach’s resignation. He had helmed the international organization for 12 years.

Olympic gold medalist Bach was elected president of the IOC in 2013 at the 125th IOC session in Buenos Aires for a term of eight years.

Bach won his Olympic gold in the team foil competition at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. After serving his initial eight-year term as IOC president, he ran for another four-year term in the 2021 elections, where he was the sole candidate and was ultimately re-elected.