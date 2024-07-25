{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian tennis player Andreeva through to final of 2024 WTA tournament in Romania

Tennis player is now set to face off in the final of the tournament against her compatriot Elina Avanesyan

TASS, July 25. 

Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva has reached the final of the 2024 WTA Iasi Open tennis tournament in Romania after defeating Olga Danilovic of Croatia on Thursday.

In a match that lasted for 2 hours and 38 minutes, top-seeded Andreeva, who is playing at the tournament under a neutral status, outplayed her Croatian opponent with the final score 3-6; 6-3; 7-6 (7-1).

"Honestly, I imagined that I already lost the match, so I just changed my mindset and just go for it, no matter what," the WTA official website quoted Andreeva as saying after the match. "I tried to keep playing my aggressive game, but the most important [thing] was finding the balance between rushing and waiting for the mistakes. I managed to find the balance today in this match."

"It was an amazing battle. She's an amazing player, very talented. It was very hard to play against her, and I'm very happy with my win today," Andreeva stated.

The Russian tennis player is now set to face off in the final of the tournament against her compatriot Elina Avanesyan, who defeated earlier in the day France’s Chloe Paquet from France booking straight sets win of 6-2; 6-3.

"[Reaching my first final] feels great: another milestone reached for me this year," Andreeva said. "I'm trying not to think about it. It's already been a positive week for me, but of course I want to go for more this week."

Andreeva, 17, is currently ranked 32nd in the WTA (the Women's Tennis Association) Rankings. Earlier this year she reached the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. Last year, in Grand Slams she reached the 3rd round of the French Open, made it all the way to the 4th round at Wimbledon and then battled her way into Round 2 of the US Open. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year.

Avanesyan is 21 years old and she is currently ranked 76th in the WTA Rankings. As of today she has not won any of the WTA titles and her best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching Round 4 of the French Open in 2023 and 2024.

The 2024 WTA Iasi Open tennis tournament is played on outdoor clay courts in Romania between July 22 and 28. Romania’s Anna Bogdan is the reigning champion of the tournament.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
Swiss-based CAS rejects Russia’s appeal regarding figure skater Kamila Valieva
On January 29, the court disqualified Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules
Read more
Trump evacuated after shooting at rally in Pennsylvania — CNN
Trump interrupted his speech to supporters due to gunshots, he grabbed his ear with his hand and lay down
Read more
NATO funnels weapons into Black Sea, threatening Russia — Kremlin Aide Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev also said that by declaring at the latest NATO summit a course toward maintaining freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, "the fervently anti-Russian bloc actually demonstrated its ambitious plans to build up its military presence in this region and intensify confrontation"
Read more
G7 so far has no decision on use of frozen Russian assets
Countries will continue discussions
Read more
Ill-wishers unable to mar relations with Russia, says Serbian president
Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia intends to pursue its policy in line with the plans to join the European Union, but will maintain its stance on refusing to join anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
FBI chief 'playing Russia card' to shift focus off agency's recent failures — envoy
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that in order to find "those responsible for the problems in the US," the FBI director should "look in the mirror"
Read more
Russian forces wipe out three US-made Hawk missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Top Ukrainian diplomat says Kiev ready for talks with Russia — Chinese MFA
According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, "talks need to be rational, substantive and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace"
Read more
LGBT madness in West driving many to move away, including to Russia — Lavrov
As an example, Sergey Lavrov cited US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk moving to Texas because in California neoliberal values are already "off the charts"
Read more
EC not taking measures against Kiev for blocking oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia
Hungary and Slovakia demanded to take measures to solve this problem in the mentioned letter
Read more
Scholz vows not to send German troops to Ukraine
German planes will not down Russian planes and missiles, added chancellor
Read more
Number of Ukrainians with sober view of events to keep growing — Kremlin Spokesman
When asked, why Kiev started talking about a possibility of negotiations with Moscow at this specific moment, Dmitry Peskov noted that "it would be nice to obtain explanations from an official representative" of Kiev in this regard
Read more
Russia-China alliance buttresses ASEAN's diplomatic capabilities — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that ASEAN is essential in the fight to form a more just unipolar world order
Read more
Hezbollah fighters use surface-to-air missiles against Israeli planes
Israeli planes were forced to turn back toward the border, the movement said in a statement
Read more
Ten percent of Russians would believe Putin if he said aliens exist — poll
A little under half of the country, 49%, said they need to see aliens with their own eyes before they say they are real
Read more
Russia blocks 140,000 Internet resources containing illegal content in 18-month period
According to Igor Krasnov, the Russian Prosecutor's Office is acting within the frames of its authority in fighting against the dissemination of inaccurate information that is aimed to destabilize the situation in society
Read more
Putin-Assad talks do not broach Ukraine, focus on Syria — Kremlin
"The topic of political settlement and the state of affairs in the region around Syria was the main topic of the meeting," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate enters Mediterranean Sea
The press office noted that, previously, the frigate crew practiced search for submarines and protection of a flotilla against a mock enemy air attack during the naval march
Read more
State Duma passes law banning references to drugs in literature, cinematography
The law on the propaganda does not apply to sectoral medical and pharmaceutical publications that contain information on narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors intended for medical use, scientific and educational publications, including audiovisual works that do not contain information on the accessibility, attractiveness or necessity of the illegal use of drugs
Read more
Zelensky should cancel legislative ban on talks with Russia — senior lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that Russia had always conducted talks in good faith and was poised to ink the Istanbul peace accords back in 2022
Read more
Swiss-based CAS rejects Russia’s appeal regarding figure skater Kamila Valieva
On January 29, the court disqualified Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules
Read more
Chinese defense ministry blames NATO for wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
In recent years, NATO has continued to "spread its evil hooks" into the Asia-Pacific region, Zhang Xiaogang said
Read more
Aggressive stray dogs should be put to sleep, says presidential envoy
Sergey Ivanov's statement followed an incident in Orenburg where a child died after being attacked by stray dogs and a criminal case was opened
Read more
Russian, East Timorese top diplomats talk Asia-Pacific security architecture
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Laotian capital Vientiane on Thursday morning to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations events
Read more
Russia’s security interests supersede wearing of face veils — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, in such a multinational country such as Russia people should respect each other’s traditions
Read more
Israeli Air Force jets break sound barrier over Beirut, creating sonic boom
The fighter jets took to the skies over the Beqaa Valley and the eastern mountain ridge in Lebanon
Read more
Russia says its battlegroup North eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian troops
In addition to 235 troops, the Ukrainian forces lost four motor vehicles, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105 mm M101 howitzer and a Khortitsa-M signal reconnaissance system
Read more
Press review: China mediates on Ukraine and forecasting foreign policy under Kamala Harris
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 25th
Read more
Re-electing von der Leyen tragic for Western Europe, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, von der Leyen is a "committed supporter of maximizing US control over the European continent"
Read more
Russia proposes tech solutions to Africa's water shortage problems — senior diplomat
According to Alexander Pankin, Russia offers "competitive purification and water-saving technologies, know-how in the field of irrigation in agriculture, and crops that give heavy yield with less water consumption"
Read more
Palestinians will never agree to separating Gaza from West Bank — Palestinian official
Al-Habbash added that the government of Palestine, headquartered in the West Bank city of Ramallah, "will never agree to a scenario that puts Gaza outside the Palestinian autonomy’s jurisdiction"
Read more
Lithuania prepares mass evacuation plan for war case
Lithuania has planned a national mass evacuation drill for the fall
Read more
Japan increases number of exercises with NATO thirtyfold — Kremlin aide
The presidential aide went on to say that Washington plans to create more "mini military alliances" under its control, citing AUKUS as an existing example of such blocs
Read more
Top Ukrainian diplomat’s statement about talks in line with Russia’s position — Kremlin
"We have all learned from reports from Beijing that he made such a statement at a meeting with Mr. Wang Yi," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Israeli Air Force ready for crushing strike on Lebanon — commander
Tomer Bar said the target of the recent IAF strike on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah was not only the Houthis, who had launched a drone toward Tel Aviv shortly before
Read more
US knows Russia cannot be conquered, elections won't change that — former honorary consul
The results of the November elections will not change this, Deborah Anne Palmieri said
Read more
Roscosmos chief approves schedule of creating Russian orbital station through 2033
Russia is set to launch the future orbital outpost’s first research and energy module in 2027, the space corporation said
Read more
Zelensky’s peace plan insufficient to solve Ukrainian crisis — Vatican
The Holy See’s Secretary of State also said that the Ukrainian leader’s previous statements regarding an intention to invite Moscow to the next peace conference was a positive signal
Read more
Trump narrowly leading Harris in four key states, survey indicates
The survey was carried out on July 22-23, involving about 800 US voters from each state
Read more
China opposes unilateral sanctions against North Korea
Earlier, the US authorities imposed sanctions against six individuals and five legal entities in China on the grounds that they allegedly assist North Korea in missile and space development
Read more
West’s task to destroy Ukraine accomplished, says Russian general
"And now they can calmly, just like in the case of Afghanistan a while ago, abandon Ukraine and pass on to the next country, bringing their democracy there," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Putin appoints more governors to executive committee of State Council
Also included on the council’s executive committee were Interim Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyayev, Interim Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha, and Sakha Region Governor Aisen Nikolayev
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group to celebrate Navy Day in Algeria — source
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 24 that the Northern Fleet’s naval group had transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea
Read more
Expert believes Russia-China synergy to cool off US in flirting with nuclear weapons
Alexander Stepanov reiterated that the Tu-95 MS long-range strategic missile carriers are an important element of Russia's nuclear triad, carrying Kh-102 missiles with a thermonuclear warhead with a yield of up to 1 megaton and a range of 5,500 kilometers
Read more
US should not undermine normal trade relations between China, Russia — Chinese embassy
The allegations of the US authorities about China's support of the Russian defense industrial complex through trade have no basis, Liu Pengyu added
Read more
MMK Group posts 2.5% decrease in 1H net profit under IFRS
Revenue grew by 18.5% to 417.83 bln rubles ($4.8 bln) reflecting the influence of growth of costs and inflation factors on sale prices
Read more
Investigators must use new methods, technologies in their work — Putin
It is necessary to respond to "challenges in a smart and prompt manner, improving our investigation methods and implementing advanced approaches and digital solutions that help not only solve but prevent crimes", the president said
Read more
'Cancellation' or isolation of Russia in World Bank failed — director
"Calm, non-politicized and balanced opinion of Russia in the World Bank Group enjoys particular respect, and not only from the side of our traditional allies," Roman Marshavin noted
Read more
German citizen sentenced to death in Belarus hopes for presidential pardon
Rico Krieger also said he recently met with German diplomats
Read more
Patrushev says US seeks to militarize Black Sea
Kremlin Aide was commenting on Ukraine's maritime security strategy
Read more
Kremlin: Issue of possible talks with Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘not an easy question’
"From a legal point of view, this issue has to be dealt with, but from a practical stance we are open to achieving our goals by means of negotiations," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev guilty for Donbass tragedy, Putin says
The Russian leader said that Russia had a duty to help people of Donbass
Read more
Russian, US experts on Ukraine had clandestine meeting in neutral country — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that the ministry receives information on the content of such consultations, albeit it does not consider them reasonable at the current stage of the special military operation, "considering the knowingly anti-Russian bias of participants from the United States and other unfriendly states"
Read more
Russian Embassy in Libya refutes Reuters article on ‘illicit banknotes’
According to its statement, "the essence of the fake news item was formed by unnamed sources and an expert from UK research institute in France Jalel Harchaoui"
Read more
Russia will prosecute those involved in stealing its assets in legal ways — Kremlin
Europe opted for the worst way when deciding to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Kiev’s readiness for dialogue fits into Russia’s position on settlement — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also noted that Kiev will not get a breather at the battlefield in form of a preliminary ceasefire
Read more
Ukraine’s top brass admits tense situation in Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk frontline areas in DPR
Colonel (Retired) Oleg Starikov of Ukraine’s Security Council said earlier that Ukrainian troops could not contain a tactical crisis that had emerged in the Pokrovsk direction
Read more
Moscow car bombing suspect did not act alone — police
Measures are now being taken to establish the mastermind and the organizer of the crime, the official said
Read more
Russian Navy enters new stage of development, says Kremlin aide
"As a great maritime power, Russia should possess a powerful Navy comprising ships designed to accomplish missions in close-in and distant maritime and oceanic areas and have a developed system of bases and logistics support," Nikolay Patrushev stressed
Read more
German man sentenced to death in Belarus says he planned to enlist in Ukrainian military
Rico Krieger said Ukraine promised to pay him 2,000 euros a month
Read more
New historical complex to become symbol of Russia's special op struggle — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev explained that the conflict in which Russia has been drawn is proceeding not only on the front
Read more
US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region"
Read more
Moscow open for talks, needs to understand how prepared Ukraine is — Kremlin
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Ukraine was preparing for talks with Russia
Read more
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
Read more
Biden says he is determined not to use US troops in Ukraine
The US President also argued that Kiev could win the conflict with Moscow if the United States "stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself"
Read more
Nord Stream repair may take at least six months, says lawmaker
Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard
Read more
Fake money in Ukraine soaring by 62% — regulator
In January - June of this year, 90% of fake notes (80% in 2021-2023) fell on 500-hryvnia and 200-hryvnia notes
Read more
Russian patrol ship repels attack by Ukrainian seaborne drones in Black Sea
Russia's Defense Ministry specified that "both remotely-controlled boats were destroyed from the standard weapons" of the patrol ship
Read more
State Duma approves in first reading draft law on branches of foreign banks
There is also stipulated the ban on certain banking operations for branches of foreign banks
Read more
Press review: Pentagon unveils new Arctic strategy and Russia, Iran rework strategic pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24th
Read more
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Read more
US financial sanctions cover a third of all countries — newspaper
According to the news outlet data, more than 60% of low-income countries across the world are under US financial restrictions
Read more
Kiev plans to eliminate massive list of 'enemies of Ukraine' — political activist
Zakhar Prilepin noted that "Kiev (the Ukrainian authorities - TASS) does not care about any possible peace talks"
Read more
Ivanishvili targeted by the same forces that attacked Trump and Fico — Georgian PM
Irakli Kobakhidze noted that the plotting of a terrorist attack in Georgia is a matter of concern, and the fact that Georgian security service is investigating the Ivanishvili assassination attempt shows that there are threats in Georgia as well
Read more
US, its allies getting dragged deeper into Ukraine conflict — Russian UN ambassador
Dozens of foreign servicemen on active service are dying in Ukraine, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Major fire rages in southern Ukraine
According to the reports, the burning smell can be felt in several districts of the Nikolayev city
Read more
NATO cannot be trusted, says Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev reiterated that NATO countries at different points in time pretended to be Moscow’s friends, calling it into their ranks, promising not to expand eastward, while now they "openly call Russia the main threat"
Read more
India, Russia discussing mutual use of Mir and RuPay cards — Foreign Ministry
The RuPay is the payment system created by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI)
Read more
Bezymyanny volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula begins to erupt
An autonomous video surveillance camera at the Kirishev station recorded the beginning of the eruption
Read more
Putin meets with Syrian president in Kremlin
Previously, the two leaders met in the Kremlin on March 15, 2023, with their talks lasting three hours
Read more
US ready for dialogue with Russia on deployment of missiles in Germany — State Department
US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart stated that the United States made it clear that it remains open for cooperation on risk reduction in arms control with both China and Russia
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
What we know so far about car explosion in Moscow
The explosion was caused by detonation of an unidentified object, according to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk
Read more
Russia to continue airstrikes in Syria until it takes out militants staging provocations
Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said that high-precision strikes were launched against militant targets in the Sarjah area of the Idlib de-escalation zone on June 27
Read more
Russian budget revenues growing, no spare money — Putin
"I very much expect that you will keep a close eye on the financial discipline," the Russia president noted, addressing Kovalchuk
Read more
Putin got 72.3% in voting abroad — final results
During this year’s presidential election, 295 polling stations opened in 144 countries
Read more
FACTBOX: Mi-28 helicopter goes down in Kaluga Region
The crew was killed, no destruction occurred on the ground
Read more
Russia considers it necessary to create SWIFT counterpart for BRICS countries
The development and implementation of their own financial messaging system will allow the BRICS countries to reduce their dependence on Western financial institutions
Read more
Ukraine has no access to Sea of Azov, its strategy detached from reality — official
Nikolay Patrushev also underscored that ships of Western states cannot freely access Azov ports
Read more
Fighters of Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade lay down arms and join LPR
The Lugansk People's Militia command said that the surrendered fighters would be released home after the hostilities’ end
Read more
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Read more
Sino-Russian lunar station to be created in three stages
The ILS control center will be established at the second phase
Read more
Fire breaks out at ArcelorMittal Krivoy Rog in Ukraine
There are preliminary reports of injured people
Read more
Russian MPs to consider adoption ban for countries allowing sex reassignment in September
The ban will apply to citizens of Australia, Argentina, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, and Estonia
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 escorts AWACS plane, two French fighters over Black Sea — military
The Russian fighter jet carried out the flight in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over international waters without crossing air routes or committing a dangerous rapprochement with foreign aircraft
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
Western leaders try to disguise their Nazi-like policies as democracy — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev went on to say that Western countries keep boosting their financial and military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev in an attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits Russia’s superiority in hardware, supplies
According to Alexander Syrsky, since 2022, the number of Russian tanks has doubled, while artillery systems have tripled
Read more
US to maintain coalition of countries in support of Kiev and against Russia, says Biden
"We’ll keep NATO stronger and more powerful and more united than at any time in all of our history," the president said
Read more
Russian State Duma condemns Knesset’s position against Palestinian statehood
"By groundlessly insisting that the very establishment of a Palestinian state will create a threat for Israel and its citizens, make the Israeli-Palestinian conflict unresolvable and destabilize the situation in the region, the Israeli parliament crudely violates the principles and norms of international law at the foundation of the Middle Eastern settlement," the Duma’s statement said
Read more