Russia’s Kalinskaya storms into 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals with straight sets win

SYDNEY, January 22. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya reached her first career Grand Slam tournament quarterfinals after defeating Italy’s Jasmine Paolini on Monday in Round 4 of the 2024 Australian Open.

In a match that lasted for less than two hours and 20 minutes, the unseeded Russian beat her 26th-seeded Italian opponent in straight sets 6-4; 6-2. In the round of last eight Kalinskaya will encounter the winner of the match between China’s 12th-seeded Qinwen Zheng and unseeded Oceane Dodin of France.

Kalinskaya, 25, is currently ranked 75th in the Women Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings and has not won any of the WTA titles as of today. Playing at the Grand Slam series tournament, she never advanced further than the second round and the quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Open is her career best result to date.

The 2024 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park on January 14-28 and has a purse of $57.8 mln in prize money up for grabs. The opening tournament of the annual Grand Slam series in Australia marks its 112th edition this year. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.