Russia’s national football team defeats Cameroon 1-0 in friendly match in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian national football team defeated the squad from Cameroon 1-0 in a friendly football match in Moscow on Thursday.

The only goal in the match was scored on the 40th minute by Russian striker Fyodor Chalov, who also plays as a forward for Russia’s CSKA Moscow football club.

The match was played at VTB-Arena in the Russian capital of Moscow with the reported over 20,150-spectator attendance.

This match will be officially registered by the world’s governing body of football, FIFA, in its World Rankings. According to the most recent FIFA World Rankings, issued on September 21, the Russian national team keeps 39th place between Ecuador (38th place) and Nigeria (40th place). The national team of Cameroon is currently ranked 41st.