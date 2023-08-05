Russian Sports Minister points to importance of holding competitions in Russia, Belarus

MINSK, August 5. /TASS/. The organization and holding of joint competitions is an important area of activity for the sports industries of Russia and Belarus, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said.

Addressing the athletes of the Russian national team who will take part in the 2023 CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Games, the official pointed out that "they (the West - TASS) are making collossal attempts to limit Russian and Belarusian sports." "However, thanks to such games, the BRICS Games, we will find an opportunity to ensure that you are not bored. I wish you good luck, good health and all the best in your life and sports in such a beautiful uniform with the emblem of our country. And we will try to do our best. We hold and will hold such games," the minister said.

The 2023 CIS Games will be held on August 4-14 in 11 cities of Belarus. Over 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 sports. The opening ceremony will take place on August 5.

In January 2023, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.