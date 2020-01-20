Legendary Italian director Federico Fellini was born on January 20, 1920. Fellini is considered one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century. Four of his motion pictures (La Strada, The Nights of Cabiria, 8 1/2 and Amarcord) won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In 1993, Fellini received his fifth Oscar, for lifetime achievement, "in recognition of his cinematic accomplishments that have thrilled and entertained audiences worldwide". This photo gallery recalls his life and work in pictures.
Celebrating the centenary of cinematic talent: Federico Fellini would have been 100 today
January 20, 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Federico Fellini
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 12
Italian film director Federico Fellini and Italian screenwriter Sergio Amidei, 1947. Both were nominated for Oscar for the best film story as authors of Open City© AP Photo/ Frank Noel
Federico Fellini, his wife Giulietta Masina and Dino De Laurentiis holding the Oscars awarded for "La Strada", 1957, Los Angeles, USA© AP Photo/ Ellis Bosworth, File
Italian actress Anita Ekberg and Marcello Mastroianni in Fellini's 1960 film La Dolce Vita which received Palme d'Or at Festival de Cannes© AP Photo
Federico Fellini in front of a portrait of his wife, Italian actress Giulietta Masina, 1970 at the opening of an exhibition of still photographs from his film "Le Notti di Cabiria" (Nights of Cabiria) in Germany. Fellini won his second Academy Award for this film in 1957© AP Photo/Claus Hampel
Federico Fellini accepting the Oscar his film won in Hollywood in 1964. The winning film, in the category of best foreign language film of the year, was Fellini’s 8½© AP Photo
Italian director Federico Fellini and American fashion actress Donyale Luna on the set of the film Satyricon, 1968 for which he got Academy Award nomination for Best Director© AP Photo
Federico Fellini with actors while shooting of the film Rome, 1972© Fotokhronika TASS
Fellini giving instructions to French actress Magali Noel on set of movie Amarcord near Bologna, Italy in 1973. The movie was awarded Oscar prize as best film in foreign language in 1974© AP Photo
Federico Fellini directs on the set of his movie Fred and Ginger during filming at Rome's Cinecitta studios in 1985© AP Photo/Luffoli
Federico Fellini and his wife Giulietta Masina at Cannes film festival, 1987© Fotokhronika TASS
Italian director Federico Fellini, 1990© Fotokhronika TASS
Federico Fellini holding his lifetime achievement Oscar, Italian actress Sophia Loren and Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni at the 65th Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, United States, 1993© AP Photo/Reed Saxon
