MELITOPOL, July 2. /TASS/. IAEA representatives visiting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were shown the aftermath of a Ukrainian attack targeting the 30th Fire-Fighting and Rescue Unit of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Zaporozhye Region, based in Energodar.

According to the Zaporozhye NPP’s official Telegram channel, the inspectors examined the damage and were briefed on the circumstances surrounding the incident. The attack involved explosive ordnance dropped from Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, which resulted in damage to the fire station building and the disabling of fire trucks. Fortunately, no personnel were injured in the attack.

The plant highlighted that this fire unit plays a crucial role in safeguarding Energodar, home to many Zaporozhye NPP employees and their families, as well as contributing to fire safety within the plant itself. The Zaporozhye NPP emphasized that assaults on such vital facilities pose additional risks to the safety of the city and the continuity of critical infrastructure.